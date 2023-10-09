Bradford City monitoring interest in managerial vacancy as they plan to draw up shortlist

Bradford City are looking to ‘whittle down’ applications for their managerial position down to a smaller shortlist, as detailed in a report by the Telegraph & Argus.

Bradford City are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Mark Hughes. The League Two side currently have Kevin McDonald in interim charge.

The Bantams won 1-0 at home against Swindon Town last time out courtesy of Bobby Pointon’s winner. They are 14th in the table.

The Telegraph & Argus report that the Yorkshire outfit will continue to ‘monitor’ interest in their vacancy. However, the hierarchy feel there is ‘no immediate rush’ to bring in someone at the moment following their most recent victory under McDonald.

Bradford managerial latest

Bradford need to ensure that they get their next appointment right as they look to gain promotion to League One. A club of their size should arguably be playing at a much higher level.

Hughes’ arrival at Valley Parade raised eyebrows across the Football League after he had spells in the Premier League with the likes of Fulham, Manchester City, Stoke City and Southampton.

The Welshman managed to get them into the play-offs last term but they lost at the semi-finals stage over two legs to eventual winners Carlisle United.

He was then dismissed last week following their slow start to the new campaign and McDonald hasn’t put a foot wrong yet after his first few days in interim charge.

Bradford are only four points off the top seven and will start to rise up the table even more if they can hit some form now. They are back in action tomorrow night in the Papa John’s Trophy with an away trip to Blundell Park to face Grimsby Town.