Birmingham City need to avoid Rooney and hire out-of-work boss who Blues fancied last year: Opinion

Birmingham City have sacked John Eustace and are now expected to appoint Wayne Rooney as their next boss.

Birmingham City’s sacking of Eustace and subsequent pursuit of Rooney has surprised the Football League faithful this morning.

Eustace was doing a fine job at St Andrew’s with a 3-1 win over rivals West Brom on Friday leaving them in 6th place of the Championship table for this month’s international break.

And Rooney, whilst a big name former player, is yet to showcase much quality in the dugout after previous spells with Derby County and D.C. United, so his apparent appointment is a concerning one for many Blues fans.

An appointment doesn’t seem to be completely cut and dried just yet though. Blues may well be considering other options at the 11th hour and one potential option could be Mark Warburton.

The former QPR boss was linked quite heavily with the Birmingham City job before his former QPR no.2 Eustace landed the job, and Warburton is now out of work after leaving his coaching position at West Ham during the summer.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Warburton to Birmingham City?

Warburton didn’t have much of a playing career. But as a manager, he’s tried and tested, and perhaps a much better option than Rooney.

He may well have taught Eustace much of what he knows and Eustace ended up doing a good job at Birmingham City.

And Warburton’s recent spell with West Ham will have only bolstered his managerial knowledge and reputation, with the 61-year-old having had spells in charge of Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Rangers, and then QPR.

Birmingham City seem set on Rooney but the club should really consider whether he is the right man to take the club forward.

The club statement on Eustace said that Blues want a manager who favours brave, no fear football and Warburton showcased that at QPR, with the R’s a real attacking threat under his watch.

For now though, Warburton is just a name on the list of available coaches.