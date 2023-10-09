‘Best player on the pitch’ – Reporter wowed by ‘outstanding’ Ipswich Town man during Preston win

Ipswich Town claimed yet another win on Saturday, beating Preston North End 4-2 at Portman Road.

Ipswich Town have now won nine of their opening 11 Championship fixtures this season, drawing one and losing one to find themselves on 28 points.

They sit just behind Leicester City with the two teams quickly pulling away from the rest of the pack; 3rd place Preston are now eight points behind the Tractor Boys in 2nd.

And Saturday’s win was another commanding one for Kieran McKenna’s side.

Conor Chaplin, Brandon Williams, Nathan Broadhead, and Kayden Jackson were all on target, though it’s Manchester United loan man Williams who stole the headlines.

The full-back has become a valuable member of the first-team in recent weeks having now featured eight times in the Championship, with two goals to his name.

Against Preston, Williams picked up the ball at the half way line and dribbled through the Preston half before finding the back of the net, capping what was an impressive all round performance.

After the game, East Anglian Daily Times reporter Alex Jones rated Williams’ performance as a 9/10, adding:

“Outstanding performance. Capped off his first-half showing with an unbelievable goal where he ran from the halfway line. Strong in the tackle, brave going forward. The best player on the pitch.”

Ipswich Town and Williams

Williams has really kicked on at Ipswich Town, after a tough last season with United.

And many Town fans will be hoping that the move is eventually made permanent, though with no permanent option thought to be in the deal, it may be a difficult one for Town to pull off.

United may yet fancy Williams for their own first-teamnext season, or even in January if he continues to impress, so Ipswich Town fans may yet be disappointed here.

For now though, Williams is at Portman Road, and he’s helping to fire the Tractor Boys towards an unlikely promotion to the Premier League.