‘Absolutely mental’ – Southampton man hits back at fans after Rotherham United criticisms

Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes has hit back at the fans who booed the players after their draw vs Rotherham United in the Championship on Saturday.

Southampton go into this month’s international break in 10th place of the Championship table, and unbeaten in their last three.

Russell Martin’s side should perhaps be going into the break higher in the table and on the back of three-straight wins, after being held to a 1-1 draw at home vs strugglers Rotherham United on Saturday.

It was a frustrating result for Southampton who led the game from just the second minute, with Jordan Hugill scoring midway through the second half to share the points.

After the game, Saints fans booed the players off the pitch, and speaking to Daily Echo after the game, on loan midfielder Downes shared his discontent at the fans’ reaction following Saturday’s result.

He said:

“After a performance like that, I know we should have won but we shouldn’t be getting booed off after a game again. That to me is mental.

“I get everyone wants to win, and we’re the same, but the performance and the way we played – it was weird. I get it, I’m a fan. When I used to go and my team didn’t win, of course, you boo.

“But when you are playing the way we are playing and dominate a game like that, okay we conceded a goal we shouldn’t have. In the crowd, I’m seeing fans giving it all this and booing.

“I’m not going to say too much because we need their support. When we are playing at home, we are playing a style that no one else wants to play – all the players need the confidence.

“We need the boost from the fans, so to get booed at the end is mental, absolutely mental.”

Trouble brewing at Southampton?

It’s definitely been a mixed start to the season for Southampton.

Fans have lofty expectaitons having been a Premier League club for so may years, but the reality is that the Championship is a difficult league to get out of; especially this season with so many quality teams.

And with a new manager coming in in Martin, and a new and pretty drastic change in the style of play, proceedings might be a bit slow to begin with.

The argument though may be whether or not Southampton really need this style of play to be deployed so vigorously, when after 11 games of the season the club isn’t even in the top six.

A win vs Rotherham would’ve lifted the Saints into the top six though and so fans need not to get carried away; though how Downes’ comments might go down with the fans remains to be seen.