A new talisman and more: 2 positives and 2 negatives from Blackburn Rovers’ season so far

Blackburn Rovers ended a worrying four-game losing streak with a 4-0 win away to QPR over the weekend.

Blackburn Rovers are still down in 17th despite the weekend victory but the hope will be that they can find some momentum and kick on from here. Albeit against a struggling QPR, it should provide a much-needed morale boost for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s men.

With the international break now upon us, this is a good chance to assess just where Rovers stand at this early juncture. With that said, here are two positives and two negatives from Blackburn’s season so far…

A new talisman

In the wake of Ben Brereton Diaz’s exit, fans were waiting to see who they could turn to as their new talisman. It might have been thought that a new signing would replace his goals, but it seems they had their new talisman all along.

Sammie Szmodics has been fantastic this season. Be it out wide, filling in up top or in his natural attacking midfield role, the Irishman has been in fine form. With seven goals and two assists in 11 Championship games, Szmodics has taken the mantle as Rovers’ leading man.

Arnor Sigurdsson

While Szmodics has starred, the growing influence of Arnor Sigurdsson can not be ignored. He was signed as a direct replacement for Brereton Diaz but his early impact was hindered as he recovered from injury.

The Icelandic ace is working his way back to 100%, and he’s showing bright signs of just what he can do. The loan man has four goals in five games for Blackburn Rovers.

Striker headache

While it seems Szmodics and Sigurdsson are the new goalscorers, the striker position is a problem.

Sam Gallagher and Niall Ennis have been out for much of the season and Harry Leonard is also sidelined. The patience taken with Semir Telalovic’s development means players have been played out of position at the top of the pitch too.

It remains to be seen if someone can make the starting spot their own but if injuries persist, it is a dilemma that could continue to hamper Rovers.

Leaky backline

Last but not least is the defence. While made up of some strong defenders, only Rotherham United (22) have conceded more than Blackburn Rovers this season.

The hope will be that a clean sheet against QPR can mark the turn in their fortunes and perhaps Leo Wahlstedt can help Rovers tally up some clean sheets moving forward. But, if Blackburn are to make serious inroads up the league, the defence will need to tighten up.