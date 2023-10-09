‘A big moment’ – Manchester United loanee draws high praise for improved Ipswich Town performances

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has lauded Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams for the step up he has made in recent games.

Ipswich Town recruited Williams on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window. The move saw manager McKenna put his Manchester United links to use having coached the full-back during his time at Old Trafford.

He’s played 10 times since his temporary move to Portman Road and some early questions were asked of the 23-year-old. Williams didn’t find form right away and some shaky moments meant his outings were mainly as a substitute.

However, the Manchester United academy graduate has now started two of the last three games, scoring twice in the process. He put in a strong display in the weekend win over Preston North End and now, he’s drawn high praise from manager McKenna.

As quoted by the East Anglian Daily Times, McKenna hailed the Ipswich Town loan man for his improved displays. He said:

“For Brandon to take the game and the moment by the scruff of the neck and produce a great goal was a big moment.

“He’s getting stronger game-by-game, getting back into good habits as a football player on and off the ball.

“He’s getting back towards the levels that I know he’s capable of, but more importantly it’s about pushing him past those levels.”

Finding form for Ipswich Town

Williams has spent the vast majority of his career in the Premier League. He’s played 47 times in the division after coming through Manchester United’s youth ranks at a young age and also spent time on loan with Ipswich Town’s rivals Norwich City.

The move to the Championship is a step down in the leagues but it presents new challenges for Williams, and after some tough moments, he’s really taking the opportunity to impress with both hands.

Ipswich Town are a club with plenty of momentum behind them and if Williams can impress here, it should to the world of good for his development and confidence. He’s playing under a manager who knows his capabilities, so it will be hoped he can maintain this level of form over the season.