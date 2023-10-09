‘8/10’, ‘Outstanding’ – This Leeds United ace had Bristol City man ‘pocketed’ on Saturday, says reporter

Leeds United beat Bristol City 2-1 at Elland Road on Saturday, with youngster Archie Gray impressing once again.

Leeds United now sit in 5th place of the Championship table after their win over Bristol City; courtesy of goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe either side of half time.

Daniel Farke’s side have won their last two going into this month’s international break. The Whites have also lost just one of their last nine in the Championship as the club looks to close the gap on runaway leaders Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

And one player who’s become a key player under Farke this season is Gray.

The 17-year-old has played in all 11 of Leeds’ opening league games this season, starting many of those and impressing along the way.

He started and finished the last two going into the break and he gave another good account of himself vs Bristol City, with Beren Cross rating Gray’s performance as an 8/10 for Leeds Live.

And Cross added on Gray’s performance:

“A first game for the first team at right-back, but you would not have believed it. Outstanding. Never put a foot wrong and kept a tricky Sam Bell pocketed. So much poise and awareness of what’s going on around him.”

Gray started on the right of defence with Ethan Ampadu and Glen Kamara playing in front of the defence, and Sam Byram out on the left in what was a bit of a make-shift back line.

But like Cross says, Gray shone, showing his maturity and versatility to put in a good shift at right-back.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Leeds United ramping up

Leeds United have been getting better and better this season, and so too has Gray who’s quickly become a key player in the side despite being only 17 years old.

His performance yesterday was arguably one of his best given the fact he was playing in a new position and against a fast and efficient Bristol City side.

But Cross’ review of Gray’s performance shows us that he flourished in the new position, with Farke now knowing that he has a dependable option at right-back in the youngster.

Leeds United head to Norwich City after the international break.