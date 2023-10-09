‘8/10’ – Leicester City man ‘far too good for the Championship’, says reporter after Stoke win

Leicester City beat Stoke City 2-0 in the Championship on Saturday.

Leicester City claimed their 10th win of the Championship season so far, with Enzo Maresca’s side already pulling away at the top of the table.

The Foxes have 30 points on the board and are a full 10 points behind Preston North End in 3rd, with Leicester having eased past Stoke City on Saturday.

And one man who continues to impress for Leicester is summer signing Harry Winks.

The 27-year-old joined from Spurs and has since played in every Championship game for Leicester City so far this season, with his performance vs Stoke being another standout one.

Leicestershire Live journalist Jordan Blackwell rated Winks’ performance as an 8/10, writing about the midfielder:

“Another one of those games where he looked far too good for the Championship. He barely misplaced a pass, playing it more quickly than everybody else too, and when the game opened up second half, he carried it forward well.”

Winks was one of a number of new players to arrive the King Power in the summer; the likes of Tom Cannon, Conor Coady, Stephy Mavididi, and Mads Hermansen all joined on permanent deals, though Winks was the most expensive purchase.

Leicester City marching on

Many expected Leicester to do well this season. But few would’ve thought they’d be this impressive.

They’re showcasing so much quality and optimism under Maresca who’s really galvanised this side after their tough relegation campaign in the Premier League last time round.

Winks has been a real leader for the Foxes, but Maresca is seemingly getting the best out of everyone in both attack and defence, with Leicester scoring plenty and conceding very few.

The Foxes return to Championship action against an in form Swansea City side later in the month.