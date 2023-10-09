3 Charlie Hughes replacements Wigan Athletic must consider amid West Ham links

Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes is wanted by West Ham United, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

Wigan Athletic could face a battle to keep hold of the prospect this winter. He has stood out for the League One side so far this season.

Hughes, 19, has risen up through the youth ranks of the North West side. The teenager has made 36 first-team appearances for them to date.

Here is a look at three replacements Shaun Maloney’s side could target if he was to leave in January…

Andy Smith

Hull City handed him a new contract running until 2026 last week. The centre-back, 22, is highly-rated by the Tigers and has gained experience out on loan at Grimsby Town over recent times.

Smith has Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones and Sean McLoughlin ahead of him in the pecking order at the MKM Stadium still and is someone who may well become available in the next window, potentially on loan.

Caleb Taylor

He is yet to make a Championship appearance for West Brom this term and would be a decent signing for Wigan. The 20-year-old has risen up through the academy at the Hawthorns.

Taylor spent time on loan at Cheltenham Town in the third tier in the last campaign to boost his development. He went on to play 40 games for the Robins in all competitions, 36 of which came in the league, and he scored twice from the back.

Mattie Pollock

Pollock has played twice for Watford so far this season under Valerien Ismael. He joined the Hornets back in 2021 as a youngster from Grimsby.

The 22-year-old has since had temporary stints away from Vicarage Road at Cheltenham and Aberdeen to get game time and is an option for the Latics.