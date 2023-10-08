Wigan Athletic ace attracting interest from West Ham

Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes is wanted by West Ham United, reports Alan Nixon.

Wigan Athletic could face a battle to keep hold of the youngster in the future. The Latics are currently sat in 23rd place in the League One table.

Hughes, 19, has been impressive for the North West outfit despite their tough start to life back in the third tier. He is becoming a key player for Shaun Maloney’s side.

As reported by Nixon on his Patreon page, the Hammers have been sending ‘scouts’ to watch him in action so far this season. David Moyes’ men won the Europa Conference League last term and now play in the Europa League.

Wigan man eyed

Hughes was on the books at Manchester City and Liverpool before linking up with Wigan in 2017. He has since risen up through the ranks at the DW Stadium.

The teenager has been a regular for the Latics at various different youth levels over recent years. The centre-back was handed his first professional contract back in 2021.

Hughes made his league debut last December against Middlesbrough and has since made 36 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with three goals and two assists.

He is under contract with Maloney’s side until June 2028 after penning a long-term deal earlier this year. That means the club are under no pressure to cash in on him anytime soon.

However, it would be hard to stand in his way if West Ham come calling in January and offer him the chance to play at the top level.

Wigan lost 1-0 away at Stevenage this weekend and saw Callum Lang sent off. They are back in action on Tuesday in the Papa John’s Trophy against Fleetwood Town.