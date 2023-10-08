Newcastle United head watched Blackburn Rovers man last week, Magpies fancy January bid

Newcastle United will make a fresh bid to sign Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Wharton in January, reports Alan Nixon.

Newcastle United fancied Wharton, 19, in the summer transfer window, but the youngster remains at Ewood Park where he’s featured 10 times in the Championship this season.

And Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that Newcastle head of recruitment Steve Nickson watched Wharton in action last week and that he hopes to tempt him to St James’ Park.

Nixon adds that Eddie Howe may have a space in the Newcastle first-team for Wharton with the Blackburn Rovers man previously unsure about the move as the Magpies wanted Wharton in their European U21 side.

Former Newcastle striker Jon Dahl Tomasson is the man in charge at Blackburn. His side won 4-0 at QPR yesterday to end a run of four-straight defeats, moving up into 17th place of the Championship table.

Newcastle United in for Wharton

Wharton has certainly shown his class over the past season and a bit.

He’s a very tenacious midfielder and with the right guidance and rgeular game time, he could become a very valuable player for whoever he’s playing for.

But game time is the key here. It wouldn’t be productive for either Necwatsle or Wharton for the player to go and play youth football or sit on the bench.

His development is arguably best served at Blackburn Rovers for the time being, but if the Magpies come in with a sizeable offer then Blackburn will no doubt accept.

The club didn’t spend a huge amount in the summer and if they’re struggling come January, a player sale could go towards funding a comfortable end to the campaign.