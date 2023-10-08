Brentford weighing up £15m swoop for in form Sunderland man

Brentford are weighing up a £15million bid for Sunderland ace Jack Clarke, reports Alan Nixon.

Clarke, 22, has been in fine form for Sunderland so far this season, scoring seven goals in his opening nine Championship outings for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The former Leeds United and Spurs man was subject of Premier League interest over the summer with Burnley trying and failing to land the winger.

But now Nixon is reporting on his Patreon that Brentford are ‘checking out’ Clarke ‘ahead of a potential £15million bid’; Nixon adds that ‘a serious bid may land the talented forward’.

And Nixon also writes that ‘Sunderland hope to win promotion but a large amount of cash would give them something to think about’.

Mowbray’s side have made a positive start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign but lost 4-0 at home to Middlesbrough yesterday, leaving them in 4th place of the table for this month’s international break.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Clarke to Brentford?

Clarke’s fine form will no doubt have Premier League clubs on alert, with Brentford looking like the latest team to take an interest.

The Bees were loosely linked over the summer but it was Burnley who were making the most effort, and the Clarets may yet return for Clarke in January given their struggles this season.

For the time being though, Clarke remains at Sunderland and with the Black Cats eyeing up promotion this season, they’ll no doubt be keen on keeping Clarke at the club throughout the season.

But like Nixon points out, Sunderland may be tempted to cash in, or even forced to cash in if Brentford put a good offer on the table for Clarke.

It could be a nervy winter transfer window for the Black Cats who could have Premier League interest in some of their other players.