‘5/10’, ‘Disheartened’ – QPR man’s performance vs Blackburn sums up Ainsworth’s struggles: Opinion

QPR lost 4-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship yesterday, with Rovers scoring twice either side of half time.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side remain in 22nd place of the Championship table in time for this month’s international break, with the R’s having won just two games all season.

Ainsworth is starting to face some strong criticism from the fans. He remains a beloved former player for the club but as a manager, few are warming to him and few believe he’s the right man for the job.

And his struggles in charge of QPR are perhaps summed up by the performances of Ilias Chair this season.

Technically, and on his day, Chair is one of the best players in the Championship. But he’s now recorded just two assists in 11 league outings this season, with no goals to his name.

West London Sport rated Chair a 5/10 yesterday, adding about his performance:

“Bright early on, combining with Sinclair Armstrong to create a chance, and seemed determined not to become disheartened. But that’s exactly what he became as the game wore on.”

Ainsworth tactics aren’t ideal for a technical player like Chair. The 25-year-old is often forced to drop deep to receive the ball and with little quality and creativity around him, it’s been tough.

Where do QPR go next?

A good result in the Blackburn game would no doubt have ensured Ainsworth’s job beyond this month’s international break. But there remains a sense that Ainsworth’s job is secure despite the poor start to the season, so where the club goes next remains to be seen.

If QPR stick with Ainsworth throughout the season then the club will surely head to League One, and lose a lot of the fans’ faith along the way.

And relegation would no doubt see the likes of Chair and other key players move on, so it’s looking like 2024 could be a really perilous year for the R’s if things don’t change soon.