Wigan Athletic man making positive progress on road to recovery from injury

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has said they won’t rush Jason Kerr back from injury.

Wigan Athletic’s defender is making positive steps on his road to recovery. He has returned to light training as he looks to return for the League One side.

Kerr, 26, has been sidelined with a knee injury since November last year. The centre-back watched on last season as his side were relegated from the Championship.

Maloney has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by Wigan Today: “Jason is only doing certain parts of training, he’s not back to full training yet. And I really want to keep the pressure off Jason, who’s been out for so long, we’re going to have to give him a period of four-to-six weeks just training with the group before we build up his matches.