Wigan Athletic man making positive progress on road to recovery from injury

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has said they won’t rush Jason Kerr back from injury.
Wigan Athletic’s defender is making positive steps on his road to recovery. He has returned to light training as he looks to return for the League One side.
Kerr, 26, has been sidelined with a knee injury since November last year. The centre-back watched on last season as his side were relegated from the Championship.
Maloney has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by Wigan Today: “Jason is only doing certain parts of training, he’s not back to full training yet. And I really want to keep the pressure off Jason, who’s been out for so long, we’re going to have to give him a period of four-to-six weeks just training with the group before we build up his matches.
“If we see him at any point in December, it will be a massive, massive bonus. I know he will come to me and want things to be progressing quicker, but it’s been such a long time that we won’t rush it.”
Wigan injury latest
Getting Kerr back at some point this winter would be a big boost for Wigan. They started this campaign with a points deduction and are still trying to claw themselves back up the league table.
The Latics swooped to land the Scotsman back in 2021 and he has since made 50 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and two assists.
He helped the North West club win promotion in his first year at the club. However, injury struck during his first term playing in the second tier which was a blow.
Kerr started his career at previous club St Johnstone and rose into their first-team as a youngster after loan spells at East Fife and Queen of the South to gain experience.
He played 141 games for the Saints and found the net on nine occasions before his switch down to England.
Wigan are back in action this weekend against Stevenage away. They lost 2-1 against Burton Albion last time out.