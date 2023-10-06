‘We’re stretched’ – Tomasson rules six Blackburn Rovers players out of QPR clash

Blackburn Rovers travel to QPR in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers go up against QPR in their final game before the October international break, and it’s a huge game for both sides who sit near the foot of the Championship table.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have lost their last four to drop down into 20th place of the table, compared to QPR in 22nd who’ve won just two games all season.

Things are tough for Rovers right now, no less because of the current injuries within the first-team. Adam Wharton is the latest to join the injury list and Tomasson told the club that he won’t be featuring tomorrow.

The Dane said:

“Wharton came off midweek and will not be travelling. He’s been playing a lot of games and is not used to it at this level. If it was the play-off final tomorrow he’d probably be playing, so it’s not too serious.”

Wharton joins a number of other first-team names on the sidelines, with Tomasson going on to rule out a further five Blackburn players, saying:

“Gallagher, Leonard, Barnes, Pears and Hedges are all out. Niall Ennis was on the bench against Coventry. He’s not able to start and will only be able to play for a bit, but that tells us we’re stretched.”

A tough spell for Blackburn Rovers

Few knew what to expect from Blackburn this season.

They held their own last time round with Tomasson proving his worth, but a lack of proper investment in the summer is seemingly taking its toll.

Rovers are lacking a goal scorer in the ranks and a general lack of star quality, with tomorrow’s game against a poor QPR side now a hugely important one for both sides.

A fifth-straight defeat for Blackburn could throw them into the bottom three in time for the October international break.