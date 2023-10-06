Two changes with Kakay dropped: QPR team news and predicted XI to face Blackburn Rovers

The latest QPR team news as Gareth Ainsworth’s side gear up to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

QPR take on fellow strugglers Blackburn Rovers in the Championship tomorrow afternoon, with the R’s looking for their first win in 10 league games at Loftus Road.

The R’s have won just two games all season and after defeat vs Coventry City last weekend were thrown into the relegation places.

Blackburn sit two points ahead in 20th place of the Championship table and have lost their last four games in the league, losing 1-0 at Coventry in midweek.

QPR team news

QPR don’t have many injuries right now. Jimmy Dunne made his return vs Leeds United in midweek, coming in for Morgan Fox who was forced off vs Coventry with a knee injury; it remains to be seen if Fox returns to the side tomorrow.

Asmir Begovic is available after seeing his red cards vs Leeds rescinded. Reggie Cannon is looking poised to make his debut after the international break

Predicted XI (3-4-2-1)

Begovic (GK)

Paal

Clarke-Salter

Cook

Dunne

Smyth

Field

Colback

Chair

Dozzell

Dykes

It’s bad for QPR right now. The usual XI isn’t performing and there’s very little else for Ainsworth to call upon.

Expect a mostly unchanged XI tomorrow, but expect Osman Kakay to potentially lose his place in the side after a poor season so far, with Dunne coming in on the right of three central defenders.

Elsewhere, Sinclair Armstrong has played a lot of football of late and could potentially be rested, and utilised later in the game, and we could see Andre Dozzell come in slightly further up the pitch with Jack Colback and Sam Field looking like the preferred defensive midfielders.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.