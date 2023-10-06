Swansea City defensive duo likely to miss Plymouth Argyle clash

Swansea City look set to be without defenders Ben Cabango and Kristian Pedersen for tomorrow’s trip to Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.

Swansea City go into this game looking for a fourth-straight win in the Championship, after going the opening seven league games without a win.

Boss Michael Duff is turning things around and sees his side sitting in 15th place of the Championship table ahead of tomorrow’s game, with a win able to lift them into the top half depending on other results.

But Duff will have to do without Cabango and summer signing Pedersen tomorrow. Speaking to the club ahead of this weekend, Duff said of Cabango:

“He’s looking doubtful, we’re waiting for the results from the scan. We don’t think it will be anything serious but but we won’t know until the results of the scan.

“There’s nothing we can do if he is injured, we have got cover. We have Bashir (Humphreys) who moved to centre-half the other night. Kyle Naughton is back fit now and we have capable replacements.”

And on Pedersen, Duff said:

“Kristian will not be ready for the weekend, but he will be back for the Leicester game, it’s just a small injury, but it was a 10-day to two-week injury, which means he misses out.”

Cabango was forced off early in the last outing vs Norwich City whilst full-back Pedersen has missed the last two following his summer move FC Cologne.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

A tough outing for Swansea City

Swansea City go into this one in very good form, but Plymouth are a good side too. They can blow teams away at home having thumped Norwich City 6-2 the other week and Blackburn Rovers before that.

And with no Cabango and no Pedersen tomorrow, we could see a makeshift Swans defence tomorrow which might yet play into Plymouth’s favour.

The Green Army currently sit a place behind Swansea in the Championship table, and just one point behind after a run of one win in five.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.