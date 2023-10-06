Sold out: Number of Stoke City fans heading to Leicester City as Potters’ poor run continues

Stoke City head to Leicester City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

Stoke City make the trip to the King Power to face league leaders Leicester City tomorrow, with the Potters looking for their fourth win of the Championship season so far.

Alex Neil’s side have drawn one and lost six of their opening 10 in the league to find themsleves down in 18th place of the table, with pressure mounting on boss Alex Neil.

But despite the Potters’ poor season so far, fans continue to back the team in numbers with tickets for this game having sold out last month.

As per the club, Stoke City are taking more than 3,300 fans to Leicester City tomorrow, with well over 30,000 expected to in attendance at the King Power tomorrow.

Leicester have won nine of their opening 10 this season. They sit in 1st place of the table and already have a two-point lead over Ipswich Town in 2nd, having beaten Preston 3-0 in midweek.

The last time Leicester and Stoke met was in the FA Cup during the 2020/21 season when the Foxes won 4-0 at the bet365 Stadium.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

A tough outing for Stoke City

Stoke are up against it already. After their big summer spending spree, the pressure is on Neil to deliver results and so far, his side have been very poor.

Another defeat and poor performance here could really land him in trouble with the October break just around the corner, or it could be a good time to reset and reevaluate ahead of the restart.

Leicester will be expecting another win as they steamroll their way to the Premier League, with nothing looking likely to halt the Foxes in their tracks this season.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.