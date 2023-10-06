Sold out: Number of Middlesbrough fans heading to Sunderland as Boro look for fourth-straight win

Middlesbrough take on north east rivals Sunderland in the Championship tomorrow lunch time.

Middlesbrough go up against Sunderland tomorrow, with Michael Carrick taking his side to the Stadium of Light for what promises to be another tough outing.

After a dire start to the campaign, Middlesbrough have now won their last three in the league to move up into 17th place of the table, compared to Sunderland in 4th.

The Black Cats have won five of their last six in the Championship, beating Watford 2-0 in midweek whilst Boro beat Cardiff City by the same scoreline.

And as ever when playing at Sunderland, Boro will be backed by a sold out away following, with the club revealing last month that a full allocation of 2,200 tickets for tomorrow’s game sold out almost instantly.

Last season, Middlesbrough beat Sunderland 1-0 at the Riverside whilst the Black Cats won 2-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland

This is another really tough outing for Boro. But they come into this one in good form and with a new lease of confidence after putting a run of wins together.

Middlesbrough could yet ramp up the Championship table like they did last season and so Sunderland will be very wary of the threat they pose.

At the same time though, Sunderland are looking dangerous right now, and so Boro also have to tread carefully tomorrow lunchtime.

It should be a sold out Stadium of Light tomorrow and in front of the Sky Sports cameras, anything could happen, with these lunchtime kick offs often springing up some surprises.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.