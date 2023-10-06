Sold out: Number of Derby County fans travelling to Cheltenham Town as Rams eye top six

Derby County travel to Cheltenham Town in League One tomorrow.

Derby County head to bottom club Cheltenham Town tomorrow, with Paul Warne’s side currently sitting in 7th place of the table and just one point outside the top six.

The Rams are unbeaten in their last four games in League One with their last being a 3-1 win away at Blackpool in midweek.

Cheltenham Town meanwhile are struggling. They’re yet to win and yet to score a single goal this season, with the Robins rooted to the bottom of the table on just one point.

Derby County will be the overwhelming favourites tomorrow and they’ll be backed by a sold out following too; the club revealed ahead of tomorrow that they’ve sold out their 1,530 allocation foe the trip to the Completely-Suzuki Stadium.

Last season, Derby County won both League One fixtures against Cheltenham, winning the away tie 3-2 with Conor Hourihane, Max Bird, and Tom Barkhuizen on the scoresheet that day.

Derby County at Cheltenham

Derby are known for taking a lot of fans on their away outings, and despite their relegation last year, Rams fans continue to back their team.

After a slow start to the campaign, Derby County are starting to find form and perhaps this month’s international breaks comes at a bad time for them.

There’s a game vs Notts County in the EFL Trophy coming up and that will keep the players fresh, though tomorrow’s game is definitely a must-win as the Rams eye promotion this season.

Pressure is building on Cheltenham but the pressure is on Derby too; not only to win but to keep a clean sheet against the misfiring Robins.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.