QPR handed huge player boost ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

QPR will have goalkeeper Asmir Begovic available for tomorrow’s Championship clash vs Blackburn Rovers.

QPR lost 1-0 away at Leeds United in the Championship in midweek, with summer signing Begovic receiving a red card late on after the referee judged him to have brought down Patrick Bamford.

But videos showed that no contact was made and QPR appealed the red card, which the club has since revealed has been rescinded ahead of another crucial league match tomorrow.

The R’s sit in 22nd place of the Championship table compared to Blackburn Rovers in 20th, with Rovers just two points ahead of Gareth Ainsworth’s side who haven’t win in five.

Begovic joined as a free agent in the summer and has since started every league game for the R’s. But relegation is starting to look like a real possibility for QPR who’ve won just two games all season.

A huge boost for QPR

Begovic is a key player. There’s no doubting it. He’s shown his experience and class since coming in and without him in goal, QPR may be in a worse position than they already are.

And his red card in midweek was a bad one but QPR have been served justice by seeing the decision overturned, and in time for the Bosnian to face Blackburn Rovers at Loftus Road tomorrow.

The R’s desperately need a win and they desperately need a win at home. Blackburn are in poor form but they’ll view this game as a chance to return to winning ways themsleves.

This one gets underway at 3pm tomorrow.