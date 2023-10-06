Opinion: Farke needs to end this specific Leeds United experiment vs Bristol City

Leeds United host Bristol City in the Championship this weekend.

Leeds United face Bristol City in what promises to be a difficult game ahead of the October international break, with the Whites looking to retain their current spot in the top six.

The Whites beat QPR 1-0 in midweek and now find themsleves in 6th. Daniel Farke’s side have lost just one of their last eight in the Championship whilst Bristol City are in inconsistent form.

They’re in 11th as things stand, going into this weekend on the back of a 2-1 win at Rotherham United in the week.

For Farke’s side, it’s another tough outing. We perhaps haven’t sene the best of Leeds yet and despite a strong start to life at Elland Road, we may not have seen the best of Joel Piroe yet.

He’s already scored four in seven for Leeds, but Farke has been playing him as a no.10 over the past few games and it’s received mixed reviews from fans.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

Farke’s Piroe experiment needs to end

Farke has a lot of good attacking players. He’s got a lot of quality and it’s always going to be tough to get them all on the pitch, and tough to keep everyone happy with game time.

But in Piroe, Farke has arguably the best striker in the Championship, and so it seems bizarre not to play him in the no.9 position, even if it means dropping the likes of Georginio Rutter or even playing them as two strikers.

Piroe has shown how clinical he is at Championship level and if Farke can find a way of getting the most out of him, as well as the likes of Rutter, Jaidon Anthony, Crysencio Summerville and so on, then Leeds could become an unstoppable force.

Leeds vs Bristol City kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.