Millwall to assess key attacker ahead of Hull City clash

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said Tom Bradshaw has a ‘chance’ of returning this weekend.

Millwall are back in Championship action with a home clash against Hull City. They won 2-0 away at Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Bradshaw, 31, has been sidelined recently with a hamstring injury. His last appearance came on 23rd September against West Brom.

Rowett has provided this update to London News Online: “Bradders is making really good progress and there is a chance he may be available for the weekend. We’re certainly not ruling him out. It’s going to be a test but we’re giving him every chance to see if he can be available.”

Millwall boost incoming

Getting Bradshaw back would be a big boost for Millwall and he sharpens their options at the top end of the pitch. However, as their manager alluded to, they won’t want to take any risks with him to avoid making his injury worse.

The Lions are currently sat in 14th position in the table after picking up 14 points from their first 10 games. They are two points off the play-offs.

Rowett’s side would overtake Hull if they were to beat them at The Den on Saturday. The London club currently have Ryan Longman on loan from the Tigers but he is ineligible to face his parent club.

Bradshaw returning would give Millwall another option to pick from in attack. He scored 14 goals in all competitions last term as the Lions narrowly missed out on the top six on the final day.

The former Shrewsbury Town, Walsall and Barnsley man has been a key player for his current club since joining them back in August 2018.

He has found the net once so far this term as he pushes for a return against Hull.