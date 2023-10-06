Middlesbrough boss asked what he thinks Sunderland’s weaknesses are ahead of Saturday clash

Middlesbrough travel to Sunderland in the Championship tomorrow lunch time.

Middlesbrough face neighbours Sunderland in tomorrow’s early kick off in the Championship, with Michael Carrick’s side looking for a fifth-straight win in all competitions.

It was a poor start to the season for Boro. But three consecutive wins in the league sees them sitting in 17th place of the Championship table ahead of this weekend.

Sunderland meanwhile are up in 4th. The Black Cats have enjoyed a strong season so far and could move up int 3rd with a win tomorrow.

And speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, Boro boss Carrick was asked what he thinks Sunderland’s weaknesses are, to which he replied:

“It’s not for me to sit here and tell you that… They’ll look at us and there’ll be things that they can look at and think they can try and utilise certain things, we look at them as well and there’s certain things that we’ll try and make a difference in the game.

“That’s sport. That’s football. But I’m certainly not going to throw them out here right now. I don’t think it’s necessarily a weakness, it’s just certain spots, certain tactics within games that we try to exploit and obviously it comes down to playing to our strengths.”

Last time round, Middlesbrough beat Sunderland 1-0 at the Riverside, but lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in January, with former players Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo on the scoresheet that day.

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland

Pinpointing weaknesses in such an in form Sunderland side is tough. But expect Carrick and Boro to have a game plan up their sleeves as they look to go into the international break in good form.

Boro have been impressive of late but there’s still a long way to go for them this season, with five points still separating them and Leeds United in 6th.

Sunderland can move up into 3rd with a win tomorrow and in front of a sold out home crowd, the Black Cats will certainly be fired up for this one.

The game kicks off at 12:30pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.