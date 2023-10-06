Mansfield Town pair expected to return from injury next month

Mansfield Town pair Rhys Oates and Stephen McLaughlin are poised to be out injured until next month, as detailed on their official club website.

Mansfield Town are back in League Two action this weekend. They take on AFC Wimbledon as they look to keep their form going.

The Stags will have to make do without Oates and McLaughlin for the time being though. The duo are sidelined with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

The club’s website reads they are ‘expected’ to be in the treatment room until November. In other news, Stephen Quinn and Elliott Hewitt are ruled out for more longer term time periods, whilst Alfie Kilgour’s season is over.

Mansfield injury latest

Mansfield have made an impressive start to the new campaign and find themselves 7th in the table. They are yet to lose in their first 11 outings.

Clough’s side have drawn seven though and will be eager to turn those draws into wins over the coming weeks. The Nottinghamshire outfit drew 0-0 at home to Wrexham last time out.

Only one point separates them from 2nd place Wimbledon as they prepare for their match on Saturday. The Dons are three points behind league leaders Notts County.

Oates, 28, joined Mansfield in 2021 from Hartlepool United and has since been a key player. He has made 81 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 20 goals and 10 assists.

Getting him back will be a big boost this winter as he injects more quality into their attacking department.

McLaughlin provides experience to the ranks and has played over 400 games in his career to date. The Irishman, who signed for the Stags in 2020, has played for the likes of Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Southend United in the past.