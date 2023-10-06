Ipswich Town receive big injury boost ahead of Preston North End clash as McKenna provides update

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has said Nathan Broadhead is fit to play this weekend.

Ipswich Town are back in Championship action on Saturday. They face Preston North End at Portman Road.

Broadhead, 25, has sat out of their last two outings against Huddersfield Town and Hull City. It turns out he was fit to play the latter but the club didn’t take any risks with him.

McKenna has provided this selection update, as per the East Anglian Daily Times: “He was available for the bench but it was always going to be the case that we’d use him if we felt like we needed to. He trained yesterday and today, so he’s a little bit further down the line than he was before Tuesday.”

Boost for Ipswich

Having Broadhead back is a big boost for Ipswich as they look to keep their momentum going. He gives them another strong option to pick from going forward.

The Tractor Boys are in fine form at the moment and are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the second tier. They are full of confidence after winning the League One title last term.

McKenna’s men are 2nd in the table behind Leicester City and have lost just once in their first 10 outings of this campaign. They have 25 points on the board.

Broadhead made the switch to East Anglia in January and played a key role behind their promotion earlier this year. He has made 29 appearances in all competitions for his current club to date and has chipped in with 12 goals, four of which have come this season already.

Prior to his move to Ipswich, he was on the books at Everton but only played twice for their first-team. The Wales international had loan stints away from the Toffees at Burton Albion, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic to gain experience.