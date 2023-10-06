Hull City boss explains reason behind James Furlong’s absence

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said he is waiting for the ‘right moment’ to hand James Furlong his debut.

Hull City swooped to land the left-back from Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day. However, he is yet to feature for the Championship side.

Furlong, 21, joined the Tigers for an undisclosed fee. He has been on the bench for his new club on a handful of occasions so far.

Rosenior has provided this update on the recent recruit, as per the official club website: “James is close. It’s a hard one for him to adapt. He had a really good loan spell at Motherwell last season.

“He’s been here a month and he’s adapting to a whole new way of playing. He’s learning about what we want consistently. You have to pick the right moment to play a young player and that’ll come for James.”

Hull new boy

Furlong has some strong competition for a starting spot at the MKM Stadium. Ruben Vinagre was signed on loan from Sporting Lisbon to fill that spot following Callum Elder’s summer exit.

Lewie Coyle has also been playing there over recent matches. Meanwhile, Brandon Fleming was given the green light to leave on a temporary basis when Shrewsbury Town came calling in the last transfer window.

Furlong moved to England in 2019 after spells in his native Ireland at St. Joseph’s Boys, Bray Wanderers and Shamrock Rovers. He went on to play once for Brighton’s first-team but was a key player for their development side.

The Republic of Ireland youth international was given the green light to leave the AMEX Stadium on loan in January when Motherwell came calling.

He then made 11 appearances for the Scottish Premiership outfit before the Seagulls made the decision to cash in on him on a permanent basis when Hull came calling on 1st September.