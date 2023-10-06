Charlton Athletic striker given green light to head out the exit door on loan

Charlton Athletic have loaned Daniel Kanu to Southend United, as announced by their official club website.

Charlton Athletic have let the youngster head out the exit door on loan. They will hope the attacker can get plenty of game time under his belt away from League One in the National League.

Kanu, 18, has linked up with Southend on a 28-day deal. He is in line to make his debut for his new club this weekend away at Woking.

The Addicks’ Technical Director Andy Scott has told their website: “There are areas where he needs to tidy up his game and hopefully playing in the National League for a club like Southend will enable him to do that. We will be keeping a close eye on his progress.”

Charlton loan exit

Kanu’s temporary switch to Roots Hall is a great chance for him to show what he can do in the fifth tier. It will help him get some experience to boost his development.

The teenager is highly-rated by Charlton and will be seen as a big player for them for the future. He has risen up through the academy ranks of the London club.

Kanu has been a regular for the Addicks at various youth levels so far in his career. The Lambeth-born man was handed his first professional contract in February last year after catching the eye.

He has since made 22 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals, three of which have come in this campaign already.

Kanu leaves behind a Charlton team who are back in action this weekend under Michael Appleton. The ex-Portsmouth and Lincoln City man was chosen as their replacement for Dean Holden last month.

The Addicks take on Blackpool at home tomorrow. They beat Exeter City 4-1 at The Valley in their last outing.