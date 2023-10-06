Cardiff City attacker returns to training ahead of Watford clash as Bulut provides ‘positive’ news

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has said winger Josh Bowler has returned to training.

Cardiff City have received a boost on the selection front ahead of their upcoming Championship fixture. They are back in action this weekend at home to Watford.

Bowler, 24, has been out of action over recent times due to injury. He is currently on loan with the Bluebirds from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Bulut has provided this update, as per the official club website: “Josh Bowler came back today (Thursday), he trained with us. This is a positive aspect.”

Positive Cardiff news

Cardiff landed Bowler in the last transfer window to bolster their attacking options. He scored on his debut for the Welsh outfit away at Leeds United on the opening day of this campaign.

The attacker has made three appearances for his new club and will be itching to get back out onto the pitch to show more of what he can do.

Bowler was snapped up by his parent club Nottingham Forest last year after their promotion to the Premier League. However, he is down the pecking order at the City Ground and has also been loaned out to Olympiacos and Blackpool since joining the Reds.

He has also played for the likes of QPR, Everton and Hull City in the past and will be looking to hit the ground running with Cardiff.

In other team news, Aaron Ramsey, Kion Etete, Callum O’Dowda and Yakou Meite are all sidelined.

The Bluebirds are currently sat in 8th place in the table on 16 points and are only outside the top six on goal difference.

Bulut’s side were beaten 2-0 away at Middlesbrough last time out and will be eager to bounce back with a win over Watford.