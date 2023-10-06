Brentford keen on Southampton man, Bees tried to sign him in January

Brentford remain keen on Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz, reports Evening Standard, with the Bees having tried to sign the midfielder before his January move to St Mary’s.

Alcaraz, 20, left Racing Club for Southampton in the January transfer window of this year.

He was one of the very few who impressed during the Saints’ relegation campaign, with Alcaraz scoring four and assisting two more in 18 Premier League outings.

He’s since featured eight times in the Championship this season with links to Newcastle United having emerged earlier in the season.

But Evening Standard are now reporting that Brentford remain interested in Alcaraz having missed out on him in January; the same report adds that Crystal Palace and Everton both showed an interest in Alcaraz in January.

Southampton have had a mixed start to the 2023/24 Championship campaign. Russell Martin took charge in the summer and back-to-back wins sees his side sitting in 10th as things stand, with the Saints having lost their previous four before that.

Brentford in for Alcaraz

Alcaraz has had a stop-start season so far. Martin suggested that he was unsettled last month and that he was struggling to settle in, so a January move certainly seems like a possibility.

And a return to the Premier League with Brentford could be a good move for Alcaraz who certainly showed his quality in the top flight last season.

Having started the last two for Southampton though, and with Southampton winning their last two, Martin may yet have big plans for the youngster as he vies for an immediate return to the Premier League.

Southampton are back in action against strugglers Rotherham United this weekend, with a win able to lift them into the top six, whilst Brentford travel to Manchester United.