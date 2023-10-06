Birmingham City boss puts injury timelines on Ethan Laird and Tyler Roberts

Birmingham City host West Brom in the Championship this evening.

Birmingham City welcome neighbours West Brom to St Andrew’s tonight, for what is a sell-out game under the light and in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Blues go into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town in midweek, leaving them in 12th place of the Championship table compared to the Baggies in 5th.

West Brom have won their last two going into this one, having lost just one of their last eight in the Championship as Carlos Corberan’s side build momentum.

And it comes after Blues’ early momentum dwindled. The club were up in the top six but a combination of poor form and injuries has seen them drop down into the mid-table pack.

But speaking ahead of tonight’s game, Birmingham City boss John Eustace has revealed that summer signings Ethan Laird and Tyler Roberts are on he comeback trail, saying:

“Ethan is, hopefully, 10 to 15 days away, Tyler is three to four weeks away, George [Hall] is coming along nicely. Hopefully, after the international break, we will get two or three players back.”

Laird joined on a permanent deal from Manchester United in the summer and has since featured three times in the Championship, whilst Roberts joined on a permanent deal from Leeds United and has since featured just once.

Birmingham City back stronger

It’s been a tough few weeks for Blues. But that win over Huddersfield has put some wind back in their sails and this upcoming international break arguably comes at a good time.

If the club can take something from tonight’s game then it’ll be a good result; a win would be even better but against a strong West Brom side, it’ll be tough.

But expect Birmingham City to come back stronger with Laird and Roberts hopefully returning, whilst names like George Hall, Keshi Anderson, and Alfie Chang remain on the sidelines.