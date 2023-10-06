Barnsley receive selection boost ahead of Exeter City trip as Collins provides update

Barnsley boss Neill Collins has said Adam Phillips is back available this weekend.

Barnsley are back in League One action with an away trip to Exeter City. They will be looking to build on their 4-0 win against Cambridge United last time out.

Phillips, 25, has missed the past few fixtures due to injury. However, he is poised to return on Saturday.

Collins has provided this positive update, as per the official club website: “Adam Phillips will be back in for selection. Again, unfortunate timing. I think against Blackpool, we probably missed him, certainly having him as an option. To have him back as an option this weekend is good.”

Barnsley selection boost

Having Phillips back is a big boost for Barnsley as they look to secure another win against Exeter. He provides more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

The Tykes are currently sat in 4th position in the third tier table after a steady start to the new campaign. They have 19 points on the board already and are five points off the top two.

Phillips is a key player for the Yorkshire club in midfield and joined in September last year from Burnley.

The former England youth international has made 51 appearances in all competitions to date and has chipped in with 10 assists and eight assists. He helped his current club reach the play-off final last term but was sent off in the final against Sheffield Wednesday.

Phillips has been on the books at Norwich City and Liverpool in the past but has found a home now at Barnsley.

He is under contract at Oakwell until June 2026 as he looks to help them gain promotion to the Championship in the meantime.