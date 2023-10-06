44-year-old keen on Bradford City job as the League Two side consider their options

Dean Holden is keen on the Bradford City job following his departure from Charlton Athletic, as per a report by the Telegraph & Argus.

Bradford City are in the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part company with Mark Hughes. They are currently sat in 18th place in the League Two table.

Holden, 44, was dismissed by Charlton at the end of August after their slow start to the season. He has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

According to the Telegraph & Argus, he is ‘interested’ in the vacancy at Valley Parade now as he plots a swift return to the dugout. Kevin McDonald has been placed in interim charge of the Yorkshire outfit.

Holden keen on Bradford

Bradford have a big decision to make on the direction they want to take now. They made the play-offs in the last campaign under Hughes but ended up losing at the semi-final stage over two legs to eventual winners Carlisle United.

Promotion was and still is the aim this term. However, they have a bit of catching up to date over the next couple of months as they plot their way up the league table.

Holden is an experienced coach in the Football League and may feel that he has a point to prove in the dugout after his spell at Charlton came to a premature end.

As a player, he had spells as a full-back with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic and Shrewsbury Town. He then hung up his boots in 2014.

The Mancunian then delved into the coaching world and has managed Oldham and Bristol City to date. He also had a stint as caretaker manager at Stoke City having previously been their number two.

Charlton appointed him in December last year and he won 37.5% of matches in charge of the Addicks before his recent exit as he reportedly eyes up the Bradford role now.