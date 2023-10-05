‘Written all over it’ – Millwall vs Hull City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Millwall vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Millwall host Hull City on Saturday afternoon, in the final round of Championship fixtures before the international break.

The Lions have been inconsistent all season, with a midweek win at Plymouth Argyle proceeding a 3-0 defeat at home to Swansea City last weekend.

Gary Rowett’s side currently sit in 14th place of the table compared to Liam Rosenior’s Hull City in 9th, who lost 3-0 away at Ipswich Town in midweek.

It was the Tigers’ first defeat since the opening day of the season, with Hull having won just one of their last five in the league now.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Millwall haven’t been their typical selves at The Den this season, and so for Hull City who are doing well but not winning all that many games, there’s a chance this weekend.

“The Lions did well to react to that Swansea defeat and so they too will have confidence this weekend, but Hull are very tricky customers.

“The Tigers like to play nice football but they got a taste of their own medicine in midweek, and it’ll be interesting to see how they react here.

“I think this one has draw written all over it.”

Millwall vs Hull City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Millwall need to find some consistency if they’re to reach the heights of last season and the midweek win over Plymouth Argyle should give them some decent momentum. Home Park is a tough place to go so they did well to get a win there, but they need to find form at their own home.

“Hull had a tough one against Ipswich Town but on the whole, they’ve been decent on the road and strong this season. This could be a tricky game for them as they bid to bounce back though.

“I’m pretty torn over the outcome of this one, so I’m going to sit on the fence and go for a draw.”

Millwall vs Hull City prediction: 1-1