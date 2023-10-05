Watford keen on swoop for Dundee United midfielder

Watford are keen on Dundee United youngster Lewis O’Donnell, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Watford are being linked with a swoop for the Scottish youngster ahead of the January transfer window. He is currently on loan at Kelty Hearts.

O’Donnell, 18, was given the green light to join the Scottish League One club over the summer to get some experience under his belt. The midfielder has since made nine appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with a single goal.

The Daily Record claim the Hornets have been ‘impressed’ by his progress. Their boss Valerien Ismael was handed a new deal by the Championship outfit last week.

Watford eyeing prospect

Watford could see O’Donnell as a possible long-term addition at Vicarage Road. The teenager has the potential to grow and develop down the line and is already getting senior football up in Scotland which will boost his development.

He is out of contract at Dundee United at the end of this campaign which means his parent club risk losing him for next to nothing next June unless they cash in on him this winter or can agree terms to an extension in the meantime.

O’Donnell has been on the books of the Terrors for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for the Scottish Championship team at various youth levels over recent years.

The prospect was a key player for their B team before he was given the green light to link up with Kelty Hearts on a temporary basis.

Dundee United could face a battle to keep hold of him in the future now though with Watford said to be eyeing a move.