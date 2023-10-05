‘They’ve been very impressive’ – Sunderland vs Middlesbrough prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sunderland vs Middlesbrough prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Sunderland welcome north east rivals Middlesbrough to the Stadium of Light this weekend, with the Black Cats looking to continue on their impressive run of form.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won five of their last six Championship games to move up into 4th, having overcome Watford 2-0 in their last outing.

Middlesbrough meanwhile have moved up into 17th place of the Championship table after a run of four-straight wins in all competitions, with three wins in their last three in the league.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Middlesbrough are back. They’re finding form after a poor start and the international break probably comes at a bad time for them, so they’ll want to go out on a strong note.

“Sunderland though are really working their way up the table. They’ve been very impressive, perhaps going under the radar a bit, but that will suit Mowbray.

“This should be a very interesting game with the early kick off always an interesting one. I’ll say draw here.”

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough prediction: 2-2

James Ray

“This is setting up to be an exciting game. Middlesbrough are hitting their stride again but Sunderland are looking like a really dangerous outfit once again this season, so this will be a fun one to keep an eye on.

“The hosts have been prone to a slip up at home but the atmosphere should be buzzing for this. That should only help Mowbray’s side, though they’ll know the dangers Boro possess amid their return to form.

“If I had to pick a winner I’d lean towards the hosts but I think this will end level too. I’ll say 2-2.”

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough prediction: 2-2