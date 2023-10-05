One change: West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Birmingham City

The latest West Brom team news as John Eustace’s side gear up to face Birmingham City in the Championship.

West Brom head to St Andrew’s to face Midlands rivals Birmingham City tomorrow night, with the Baggies looking to extend their current five-game unbeaten run in the Championship.

The Baggies beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 in midweek after winning 3-0 at Preston North End last weekend, with Carlos Corberan’s side now in 5th place of the table.

Birmingham City are in 12th after a 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town in midweek ended a run of five games without a win.

West Brom team news

As per Birmingham Live, Corberan confirmed ahead of tomorrow’s game that there are no fresh injury concerns in the squad, and that Grady Diangana and Semi Ajayi could be involved from the start.

Jeremy Sarmiento is the latest name to join the injury list, joining the likes of Adam Reach, Daryl Dike, Josh Maja, and Martin Kelly.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Phillips

Pieters

Ajayi

Kipre

Furlong

Mowatt

Yokuslu

Swift

Thomas-Asante

Wallace

With Ajayi able to return to the XI, expect him to do in place of Kyle Bartley with Ajayi a key player in the Baggies backline.

Elsewhere, Alex Mowatt should keep his place in the XI after an impressive run of form lately, with the front line likely to stay the same despite only putting one past a poor Sheffield Wednesday side in the week.

Birmingham City have been in poor form lately but they got a good win in the week and they’ll be right up for the challenge of an in form West Brom side tomorrow.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.