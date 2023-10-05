‘Tough test’ – Bradford City vs Swindon Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Bradford City vs Swindon Town prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Bradford City are in the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part company with Mark Hughes. They are currently sat in 18th place in the League Two table.

The Bantams have made a slow start to the new season and have just 13 points on the board after 11 games. The Yorkshire club lost 2-1 away at Tranmere Rovers last time out.

As for Swindon, they are 6th in the table and are a point outside the top three. The Robins will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 loss against Notts County on Tuesday night.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Bradford have been in poor form recently and have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new manager. They have lost their last three and have won just once in their last seven in all competitions.

“The Bantams always have a goal threat in Andy Cook but will be in for a tough clash against a Swindon side who have made a decent start to the new season.

“Michael Flynn’s side have been scoring goals for fun and are the top scorers in League Two so far this term. With players like Jake Young, Charlie Austin and Dan Kemp going forward, they will fancy their chances of beating their upcoming opponents.”

Bradford City vs Swindon Tow prediction: 1-2

James Ray

“It’s tough to call just how Bradford will perform after parting ways with Hughes. Swindon Town certainly have the firepower to cause problems for the Bantams regardless of who’s in charge, but I think this could be a close affair.

“Swindon have drawn three of their last five away games in League Two and although I’d have previously backed them to outscore the hosts, I do think the change in manager could have an impact in motivating the squad.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the visitors emerge victorious but I’ll go for a 2-2 draw to start the post-Hughes era.”

Bradford City vs Swindon Town prediction: 2-2