‘Far too much quality’ – Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Leicester City welcome strugglers Stoke City the King Power this weekend, with the Foxes looking to go into this month’s international break on a positive note.

And the season so far has been a positive note for the Foxes. They sit in 1st place of the Championship table having won nine of their opening 10 games of the season, beating Preston 3-0 last night.

Stoke City meanwhile are down in 18th. They’ve now lost six of their opening 10 after losing 1-0 at home to Southampton in midweek.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Stoke are in a bit of a mess right now. It’s not panned out how many hoped and expected it would, and I think Neil could be facing the axe very soon if things don’t improve.

“And whilst Leicester is the toughest task they’ll face this season, a result here ahead of the break would ease a lot of pressure.

“Having said that, I don’t think there’s much chance of a result for the Potters here. Leicester are far too good and have far too much quality.”

Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“A win before the break wouldn’t go amiss for Stoke City but I fear they’ll lose once again here. It remains to be seen just how much longer Neil is backed for given the level of investment over the summer.

“Leicester will know they face a side than can pose them problems. Maresca has had no issues with him or his squad underestimating opponents and I can see them maintaining that mentality for some time yet.

“The Foxes are showing all their strengths in the Championship and this could be another pretty routine day for them.”

Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction: 2-0