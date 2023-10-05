‘They’re cooking’ – Ipswich Town vs Preston North End prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Ipswich Town vs Preston North End prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Ipswich Town come into this weekend’s game with Preston North End sat in 2nd place in the table. They’ve maintained their remarkable start to the Championship game for 10 games now, winning eight and losing just one of them.

Last time out, Kieran McKenna’s side produced arguably their best display yet. Town beat Hull City 3-0 at Portman Road, with goals from Wes Burns, Conor Chaplin and Marcus Harness lifting them to 1st before Leicester City’s win on Wednesday.

As for Preston North End, they still sit in an impressive 3rd place but their form has faltered. After going unbeaten through the first eight games, Ryan Lowe’s men have lost two in a row, falling to defeat against leaders Leicester last night.

The Lilywhites will be keen to get back on track, but they’ll know they’re up against it this weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s hard to see anything other than an Ipswich Town win at the moment. They’re cooking on gas under McKenna and with Preston’s form stuttering, I’ll be going for another win for the hosts.

“Lowe and co were always in for a tough game away to Leicester on Wednesday but the defeat can’t hit their confidence too much. If they’re to maintain a place towards the top end of the Championship table, they can’t get too down even if their poor run continues here.

“Preston could cause problems for Ipswich but the hosts have too much momentum. I’ll go for 2-0 Ipswich.”

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End prediction: 2-0

Luke Phelps

“Running out of words to describe Ipswich Town right now. But wow. They’re so good and unlike Preston, they’re not showing signs of slowing down.

“This next game is a real test for Preston. Whilst their strong start to the season remains, they risk really falling off now, so Lowe will be desperate for a result here.

“But I can really only see this game going one way. I’ll say home win.”

Ipswich Town vs Preston North End prediction: 2-0