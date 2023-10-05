‘Take responsibility’ – Valerien Ismael on what was said in the dressing room after Watford’s defeat vs Sunderland

Watford lost 2-0 away at Sunderland in the Championship last night.

Watford’s poor start to the season rumbles on, after the Hornets suffered their fifth defeat of the season last night, and their third-straight loss in the Championship.

Valerien Ismael’s side sit in 21st place of the Championship table and just a point ahead of QPR in 22nd, whom Watford thumped 4-0 on the opening day of the campaign.

But that win at Vicarage Road seems a long time ago now. Watford are struggling and after the game last night, Ismael gave an insight into what was said in the dressing room at full-time.

Ismael told the club:

“I wanted to hear from the players. I wanted them to take responsibility. I told them that we wouldn’t go out of the changing room without any clarity. I wanted to hear the solution that they will put on the table for the game on Saturday.

“It’s all about what we need for the game and what they want to put on the pitch on Saturday. Everyone had to say something. I said to them that we will stay here as long as needed to have that clarity. We had a lot of positives from the discussion. We now have to stick together.”

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

What next for Watford?

Ismael has just signed a new deal with Watford, and following that up with a defeat isn’t ideal.

It was always going to be a tough game and in truth, a point would’ve been a good result for the Hornets. But Watford are in a bad position in the league right now and points are needed.

Relegation is starting to look like a possibility for Watford and that would be devastating for the club, who were only relegated from the Premier League last year.

With Ismael working on implementing his style, and without last season’s key players and so on, patience is needed. The club still has enough quality to get up the table and Ismael is a a manager who’s done it before.

Watford are next in action against Cardiff City, and Ismael will be hoping that his post-Sunderland debrief will have done some good.