‘Starting to fade’ – Portsmouth vs Port Vale prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Port Vale prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday.

Portsmouth come into this weekend’s game against Port Vale sitting at the summit of the League One table. They’re the only undefeated team left in the third-tier, winning seven and drawing four of their 11 league games so far.

John Mousinho’s side just look to be going from strength too. They’ve won four in a row and claimed their latest win in dramatic fashion against Wycombe Wanderers, extending their league unbeaten run to 22 games.

As for Port Vale, they’ve been dropping down the table after a falter in form. Their strong start has waned, going on a run of four games without a win.

Andy Crosby’s side have lost three of those matches, but they still sit in a respectable 8th place.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Portsmouth are getting better and better, and the rest of the league need to start taking note of how strong they’re looking. The mindset looks to have completely changed at Fratton Park, with their ability to snatch results from the jaws of defeat proving crucial this season.

“Port Vale meanwhile, their strong is starting to fade away and they’re dropping towards the area many expected them to sit around this season.

“I can’t see anything other than a Portsmouth win. This run they’re on has been remarkable and after years of struggle, it’s been great to watch. I’ll say 2-0 to the hosts.”

Portsmouth vs Port Vale prediction: 2-0

Luke Phelps

“This is a good test for both teams. Pompey are really performing well at the minute and confidence looks high, but Port Vale can’t be underestimated.

“They had a good season so far, albeit with a couple of poor results of late, but they’ll go into this game knowing that a result would give them huge amounts of confidence.

“Unfortunately though, I can see Portsmouth easing through this one. They’re just too good at the minute, beating teams comfortably and playing nice football.”

Portsmouth vs Port Vale prediction: 3-0