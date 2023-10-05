Six out for Blues: Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face West Brom

The latest Birmingham City team news as John Eustace’s side gear up to face West Brom in the Championship.

Birmingham City host neighbours West Brom in the Championship tomorrow night, with both sides going into this one on the back of wins in midweek.

Blues thumped Huddersfield Town 4-1 to end a run of five games without a win, whilst thee Baggies beat Sheffield Wednesday to move up into the top six.

Eustace’s side meanwhile are in 12th place of the Championship table.

Birmingham City team news

Blues have their share if injuries right now.

Ethan Laird (hamstring), George Hall (hamstring) Keshi Anderson (hamstring), Lee Buchanan (ankle), Tyler Roberts (calf), and Alfie Chang (knee) remain sidelined ahead of this one, with none expected back until after the international break.

Predicted XI

Ruddy (GK)

Longelo

Long

Sanderson

Drameh

Sunjic

Bielik

Dembele

Miyoshi

Bacuna

Stansfield

Eustace has a few options to rotate, but after such a strong performance vs Huddersfield and with an international break around the corner, we could expect an unchanged line up tomorrow night.

The above XI remains a strong one despite some key injuries in the first-team right now, and Eustace’s bench is strong too with the likes of Jordan James making an impact in midweek.

West Brom will be a tough challenge for Blues who haven’t been at their best over the last few weeks. But a win would lead Birmingham City into the international break on a really positive note.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.