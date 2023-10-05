‘Back to haunt them’ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this weekend’s game under the caretaker management of Neil Thompson. The Owls decided to part ways with Spanish boss Xisco Munoz after a dismal start to the season continued with a midweek defeat to West Brom.

They’re rooted to the bottom of the Championship with just two points to their name after 10 games. Neil Warnock is said to be interested in the job but it remains to be seen who takes the reins, and when.

As for Huddersfield Town, they’re looking for a first win over ex-Wednesday boss Darren Moore. They drew the first two games under his management before a heavy defeat to Birmingham City earlier this week.

The Terriers are 19th in the Championship table and Moore will be determined to claim a first win at his old stomping ground.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It will be interesting to see just what Sheffield Wednesday look like after the exit of Xisco but it’s no secret that the troubles lie deeper than the management. For that reason, I can’t help but think it’ll be another tough day for supporters.

“Darren Moore will be determined to get one over his old team and bounce back from the big loss to Birmingham City, and I think they might do just that.

“The former Owls boss will be back to haunt them. I’ll say 1-0 to the visitors.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 0-1

Luke Phelps

“As nice as a guy as Xisco might be, he needed to go. And with Neil Thompson in temporary charge, we should see a decent XI put out on Saturday.

“I really think the Owls will bounce back after Xisco’s exit and if Thompson puts out the bulk of last season’s player, Wednesday should do well.

“The element of Moore coming back to Hillsborough has to be taken into account. He knows the majority of this Wednesday side like the back of his hand; he’ll know the flaws.

“I think both teams would settle for a point in this one.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 1-1