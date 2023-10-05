Sheffield Wednesday credited with interest in shock move for League One boss

Sheffield Wednesday have identified Stevenage manager Steve Evans as a contender for their vacant managerial position, as per TEAMtalk.

Sheffield Wednesday have already seen a number of names linked with the manager’s job at Hillsborough. The Owls’ top job is vacant after the club decided to part ways with Spanish manager Xisco Munoz yesterday.

Whoever comes in will have a tough job. Wednesday are rooted to the bottom of the Championship table with two points to their name from 10 games and the mood at the club is a sour one amid protests aimed at owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Now, a fresh name has been linked with the manager’s job, and it’s a surprise one.

TEAMtalk claims that Sheffield Wednesday have identified Stevenage manager Steve Evans has a contender. The former Leeds United boss has been a huge hit with Boro, taking them to League One and enjoying a strong start there.

It is said his experience of relegation battles appeals to the Owls but time will tell if the interest develops into anything further.

In need of a hero

While it’s still the early stages of the season, there’s no hiding that Sheffield Wednesday have to get this next appointment right. At a time when the club is so fractured, they need a manager who can unite the squad and supporters, as the relationship between the club and its fanbase couldn’t feel much more distant right now.

Whether Evans is the man to do that, time will tell. It would be a big job for him to take after previously struggling in the Championship with Leeds but an experienced operator in the EFL could be just what they need.

He’s got a good thing going with Stevenage though, so if Sheffield Wednesday were to come in, they might still have a task tempting him away to a club in crisis.