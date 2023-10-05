Rotherham United dealt injury blow after Bristol City loss

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said Tyler Blackett has sustained a hamstring injury, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United have been dealt a setback after their latest Championship outing. They lost 2-1 at home to Bristol City.

Blackett, 29, was on the scoresheet for the Millers in the second-half. However, the Yorkshire club couldn’t hold on for a draw in the end and their opponents won the game in added-on time through attacker Tommy Conway.

Taylor revealed afterwards that his defender could now be out of action for ‘months not weeks’, as per Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis.

Rotherham blow

It has been a tough start to the new season for Rotherham and only Sheffield Wednesday separate them from the bottom of the table. They have won just once from their first 10 outings and have five points on the board.

The Millers are four points from safety heading into their next game against Southampton away this weekend. Losing Blackett is a now a big blow as they prepare for their trip to play the Saints.

The defender, who is a former England youth international, joined the club earlier this year as a free agent and helped them stay up in the second tier in the last campaign.

Blackett has been a regular under Taylor so far this term and has made 11 appearances in all competitions, nine of which have come in the league. They will now need to make do without him for a while.

The Mancunian rose up through the ranks at Manchester United and went on to play 12 times for the Red Devils’ first-team, as well as having loan spells at Celtic, Blackpool and Birmingham City. He has since also played for Reading, Nottingham Forest and FC Cincinnati.