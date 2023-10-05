‘Really entertaining tie’ – Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle come into this weekend’s game with Swansea City looking to get back on track in front of the home faithful. They fell to a defeat against Millwall in the week, losing 2-0.

The Pilgrims have been strong at Home Park for much of the season, winning three of their five games. They occupy 16th place in the Championship table with 11 points to their name from 10 games.

As for Swansea City, they’re one point and one place ahead of Steven Schumacher’s side in the second-tier after an impressive turnaround. Pressure was building on Michael Duff but three consecutive wins have lifted them away from the relegation zone.

The Swans continued their strong run with a midweek victory over Norwich City, emerging 2-1 victors.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“I can see a really entertaining tie unfolding here. Plymouth have fantastic home support and Schumacher will be really determined to see his side respond after the midweek defeat, but Swansea come into this one with all the momentum.

“I think this game will have a fair few goals in it and while the visitors should be confident of claiming a fourth straight win, I’m backing the hosts to get a big win under their belts here.

“If it does pan out like this, Swansea shouldn’t be too disheartened given how tough a game at Home Park can be. I’ll go for a 3-2 home win, but it’ll be interesting to see just how this one goes.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City prediction: 3-2

Luke Phelps

“This is a good match up. Plymouth are exciting this season and Swansea are coming good after a poor start.

“Duff should know this side well from playing them with Barnsley in League One last time round and so I think the Swans might have a few tricks up their sleeve for this one.

“Plymouth at home though will be tough. They added quality n the summer and it’s paying off. I’ll have to say draw here.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Swansea City prediction: 1-1