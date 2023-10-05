‘On a roll’ – Stockport County vs Doncaster Rovers prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Stockport County vs Doncaster Rovers prediction ahead of the League Two clash on Saturday.

Stockport County head into their latest League Two match in strong form. They beat Forest Green Rovers 2-0 on their own patch last time out.

The Hatters are now 4th in the table as they eye promotion to League One. They are only outside the top three on goal difference behind AFC Wimbledon and Crewe Alexandra.

As for Doncaster, it has been a slow start to the new season for Grant McCann’s side. The Yorkshire club are 20th in the table with just 11 points on the board.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Stockport are on a roll at the moment and will be full of confidence. They have won their last five games on the spin and are unbeaten in their last six as they look to keep their momentum going for as long as possible.

“It is hard to see past the Hatters getting another win in this one, especially with the way they are playing under Dave Challinor right now.

“Doncaster have won three of their last four outings in the league so won’t roll over at Edgeley Park. However, they will be in for a very tricky test against their upcoming opponents and will be up against it from the start.”

Stockport County vs Doncaster Rovers prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 What stadium is this? King Power Stadium St Andrew's Carrow Road Elland Road

James Ray

“It’d be hard to be see anyone in League Two stop Stockport County this weekend. Doncaster have had a good turnaround of their own but they’ve struggled away from home and Edgeley Park is not an easy place to go at the moment.

“The Hatters are in free-scoring form and they could notch a few more against Rovers here. The visitors will do well to keep themselves in the game and while I wouldn’t be surprised if they snatch a goal, the hosts should have too much for them.

“I’ll be going for a fairly routine, 3-1 home win.”

Stockport County vs Doncaster Rovers prediction: 3-1