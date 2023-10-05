‘On a different level’ – Southampton vs Rotherham United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Southampton vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton come into this weekend’s game with Rotherham United with two wins in their last two games. They had lost four Championship matches in a row before returning to winning ways against Leeds United, then following that up with a win over Stoke City on Tuesday.

Russell Martin’s side now sit 10th in the table but will be keen to make further inroads up the division.

As for Rotherham United, their worries deepened with a late defeat to Bristol City last night. A second Tommy Conway goal condemned them to a 2-1 home defeat after it looked as though Tyler Blackett had secured a point.

The Millers are now in 23rd place with only five points to their name in 10 games after their winless run was extended to five.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Southampton haven’t had the smoothest run since their return to the Championship, they should be on a different level to Rotherham United. The talent throughout their squad vastly outweighs what is at Matt Taylor’s disposal, and that should show here.

“The Millers can make for a tough game on their day but with no points to their name away from home, I can’t see their winless run ending here.

“This should be fairly comfortable for the Saints. I’ll back them to make it three straight wins with a 3-0 victory.”

Southampton vs Rotherham United prediction: 3-0

Luke Phelps

“The tables are turning for Southampton. They’re getting back to winning ways and they’re becoming a joy to watch under Martin.

“But these type of games; ones at home against lowly sides, are arguably the toughest for teams like Southampton. All the pressure is on them whereas Rotherham can play without any pressure.

“I want to see Rotherham do well this season but I’m not sure they will. I think this will be another win for the Saints.”

Southampton vs Rotherham United prediction: 3-1