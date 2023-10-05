‘Not totally confident’ – Leeds United vs Bristol City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leeds United vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United come into this weekend’s clash with Bristol City sitting 6th place in the Championship table. They climbed back into the play-off spots on Wednesday night, bouncing back from their Southampton defeat with a 1-0 win over QPR.

Albeit against a poor R’s side, the Whites managed to keep a clean sheet, their fifth in the last six Championship games. Crysencio Summerville’s early goal made the difference while Asmir Begovic saw red for the visitors late on.

As for Bristol City, they should have some wind in their sails again after a late win over Rotherham United. Tommy Conway put the Robins ahead late on only for Tyler Blackett to equalise shortly after, however the academy graduate was on hand again to turn home late on, sending the travelling fans wild.

Nigel Pearson’s side now sit in 11th and will be keen to get a run going having lost their last two before Wednesday’s win.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Leeds are unbeaten at home but the Robins are a tough nut to crack on the road. In fact, they’ve only lost once away from home, so the Whites could be in for a challenging game here.

“There’s no doubt that the hosts have the firepower to overcome Bristol City but it’ll be a case of whether or not they can keep the goals out. I’m not totally confident in that, so we could see a tie here.

“I’m going to go for a 1-1 draw.”

Leeds United vs Bristol City prediction: 1-1

Luke Phelps

“It’s been inconsistent for both Leeds United and Bristol City this season. But both are bang in contention for the play-offs; Leeds especially after their win over QPR in the week.

“But consistency will be the deifning thing for both these teams this season, and this game will tell us a lot about how each side will fare in the run up to Christmas.

“Home advantage is a big one for Leeds given the atmosphere at Elland Road. But they struggled to get past QPR and so it could be a tough game.

“I’ll have to say draw as well.”

Leeds United vs Bristol City prediction: 1-1